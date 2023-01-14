Actress Shweta Ghosh on her role in adult comedy web show Virgin Bahus

Actress Shweta Ghosh best known for her work in Voot's web series Rafuchakkar is now trending on social media again fore her role in the web series Virgin Bahus that released on CinePrime on January 13.

Helmed by Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Kyun Ki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi fame director Jasbir Bhati, the series also stars Neelam Bhanushali, Jaya Pandey, Suman Singh, Urmila Sharma, Ravi Sheth, Urzan Icchopuria and Saif Shaikh.

Speaking about her role she says, "I have played Chitra in the series. She is a woman who loves her man a lot and is strong but simple at the same time. I read the script thoroughly and studied my role to understand how a woman like her would react to such situations," says Shweta.

Sharing about the challenges of doing bold scenes she says, "To be honest, I was hesitant when I learned about it. But my director and co-actors were nice, so, I could do it comfortably."

Giving insights about the show she shares, "It's about three bahus and why aren't they planning to have children."

Talking about her working experience she adds, "It was my first series with CinePrime and I had a good time working with them. Also my co actors were really nice and supportive of me."