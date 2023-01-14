Gashmeer Mahajani plays a werewolf in Ishq Mein Ghayal

Actor Gashmeer Mahajani predominantly known for his contributions to contemporary Marathi cinema is now all prepared to surprise fans with some eye-catching stunts and groovy dance moves in his upcoming television show Ishq Mein Ghayal. The supernatural show will see Gashmeer step into the shoes of an intense and mysterious character named Armaan, who actually is a werewolf who has lived for over a century despite not ageing a bit.

The actor has been taking things to social media with behind the scene glimpses from the sets as they have recently commenced shooting for the show in Dehradun. The sets will shift to Mumbai after kicking off its initial phase from Dehradun. “I can’t express in words how lucky I feel to work with the legendary action director Tinu Verma. He has not only won eleven Filmfare awards, but designed action sequences for iconic films like DDLj, Border, Ghayal and Darr,” shares Gashmeer, who is being compared to a young Amitabh Bachchan by Tinu Verma. According to sources, Gashmeer has taken it upon himself to perform his own action sequences.

“The character is intense and intriguing, thus making it a splendid experience to don Armaan’s hat. I would specifically thank Tinu sir as he made me feel at ease and our energies matched quite instantly taking the shooting experience a notch higher. I have grown up watching action sequences choreographed by him, and it certainly is one of the most cherishable memories I will treasure,” adds Gashmeer whose father is the veteran Marathi actor Ravindra Mahajani.

Gashmeer will soon be starting to film for Vishal Furia’s Chorri 2, where he will be seen opposite Nushrratt Bharuccha.