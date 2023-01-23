Met Gala 2023: From Zendaya to Harry Styles, here are some of the best-dressed celebrities over the years

New details of one of the most-awaited fashion events of the year are in. The celebrities who would co-

chair the Met Gala 2023 along with Anna Wintour and the date of the event have been announced!

The 2023 Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City, will take place on May 1. Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer, and Dua Lipa will co-chair the event. Anna Wintour announced the theme of the Met Gala 2023—In honour of Karl—during the Paris Fashion Week in September 2022. The theme aims to honour the late Karl Lagerfeld, a brilliant German fashion designer and creative director who worked with fashion houses like Chanel, Fendi, and Chloé. An accompanying exhibition, titled ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,’ would also pay tribute to the designer.

While we gear up for the Met Gala 2023, let’s take a look at some of the best-dressed celebrities over the

years.

1. Blake Lively

Blake Lively gave the audience a wonderful surprise during Met Gala 2022 by wearing a custom Versace dress that transformed into a longer dress. The green dress was inspired by New York City and honoured Serena Van der Woodsen, the character Blake played in the famous show, Gossip Girl.

2. Zendaya

Zendaya wore a Tommy Hilfiger dress that resembled the famous Cinderella gown for Met Gala 2019 and like Blake Lively, she too had some tricks up her sleeve! Law Roach, her stylist, was dressed as her fairy godmother and made her dress light-up with his wand. What’s more, she also carried a bag that was shaped like Cinderella’s bag.

3. Taylor Swift

In 2016, Taylor Swift ditched her red lipstick and cute dresses for a darker but fun look. While wearing a custom Louis Vuitton dress, she also rocked plum lipstick and her newly-dyed platinum blonde hair.

Taylor, who can almost never be spotted without her signature high heels, wore a pair of black lace-up

shoes to complete her look.

4. Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid came to Met Gala 2018 looking as pretty as a butterfly, quite literally! With patterns like that

of a butterfly’s wings, glitter and a thigh-high leg slit, the custom Versace dress she wore captured the

attention of everyone in the audience. Her shiny golden nails and hairpins went perfectly with her

gorgeous dress.

5. Harry Styles

Finally, let’s take a look at what Harry Styles wore to Met Gala 2019. He was styled by Gucci’s Alessandro Michele and wore a sheer black top with black trousers. He also wore a pair of men’s heels

and looked absolutely stunning. He finished off the look with a pearl earring and we do not know about

you, but we believe this look would never go out of ‘style’.