Young actor Tasnia Farin tells us why she chose Aro Ek Prithibi as her launchpad

She commands more than 1.7 million followers on Instagram and is one of the emerging and popular millennial actors from Bnegaldesh who has won hearts across the borders for her performances in series like Karagar and Ladies and Gentleman. That’s Tasnia Farin for you, who’s all set to debut in National Award-winning director Atanu Ghosh’s film Aro Ek Prithibi, all set to release on February 3.

We talk to the very smart and beautiful Tasnia about the same and more.

How does it feel to debut in a film by Atanu Ghosh?

Oh, it’s surreal. I never thought of this, that something like this would happen. My series Ladies and Gentlemen got me noticed and when I got a call from Atanu Ghosh’s office, I thought it to be a hoax. When I realized it was for real, I was overjoyed and said yes to the film within an hour. Nothing could have been a better launch than this film.

Tasnia Farin

What’s your character like and how did you prepare for the same?

I play Pratiksha, a girl from Naihati in this film. She is an introvert and has a struggling past.

She is searching for a safe haven and to chase her dreams, goes to London. There’s a change in her in the second half of the film which inspired me to do the character. Though we have a similar language and culture, there’re a lot of dissimilarities too. I was in Kolkata for 12 days for my UK Visa and during that period I got ample time to imbibe certain characteristics like the way people talk, walk and bargain during shopping here.

Also, the workshops and interactions with Atanu Ghosh helped me form the character in my mind to a great extent and internalise the mannerisms. The biggest challenge was to ensure that I did not over-express myself to balance the absence of dialogues. I tried to create a connection between me and Pratiksha who has a spirit of not giving up, which is similar to my personal traits.

Tasnia Farin

How do you get inspired as an actor?

It’s a roller coaster ride as an actor and I keep journals, make notes of characters and their attributes and create a background for them. While essaying a particular role I try to merge my own traits to become soul mates and try to channel my own feelings into it.