'Here's to many lifetimes of love' Designer Masaba Gupta ties the knot with actor Satyadeep Misra 

After Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, another tinsel town couple got hitched this week! Designer Masaba Gupta tied the knot with actor Satyadeep Misra in an intimate ceremony with their loved ones in attendance. The duo met on the sets of Masaba's Netflix show, Masaba Masaba, also starring her mother Neena Gupta.

While they made their relationship official as soon as it kickstarted, there was no stir about their wedding today. Sharing photos from the private ceremony, Masaba announced, "Married my ocean of calm, this morning. Here’s to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability & most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption - this is gonna be great!"

The House Of Masaba intricately created Masaba and Satyadeep's wedding couture. The actress-designer picked a raw silk barfi pink lehenga with gold embroidery. She paired it with a lime green dupatta and debuted muted colours as wedding wear this year.

Take a look at the photos here:

In an exclusive chat with a media publication, Masaba opened up about the wedding portrait and the idea behind the old-India aesthetic.

"I am heavily inspired by Maharani Gayatri Devi and her beautiful portraits. I wanted them to be simple yet incredibly effective and a little over the top, so I've done a beautiful set-up that has woven palm trees in the shape of a fan. In the backdrop, you'll see a Manjit Bawa painting in a haldi yellow colour, which has great significance in my life and my marriage," she said.