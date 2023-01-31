‘Exciting to collaborate with people who are at the top of their game’: Shahid Kapoor on working with Raj and DK for Farzi

Shahid Kapoor is one actor known for his eccentric roles with a dynamic streak. This time the actor is debuting on OTT with Amazon Prime Video's web series, Farzi, directed by a famous filmmaking duo Raj and DK who have given hits like The Family Man. The series is a crime thriller where Shahid reportedly plays an artist who gets pulled into the murky high stakes of a con job and is chased by a bandwagon of fiery task force officers led by Vijay Sethupathi, who are on a mission to end his menaces.

The edgy and fast-paced plot as shown in the trailer has amped up Shahid’s fans. During a recent interview, the Kabir Singh star shared his experience of working in the OTT space, saying “It is a lot of firsts. We started talking about the show even before everybody started talking about OTT as an option. When I say everybody, I mean the film fraternity. I love their (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK) shows. I love The Family Man one and two.”

He further added on his admiration for the filmmakers, “Raj and DK had called me for a film, and I asked if they had a show for me. They went ‘really?’, and I said yes! It’s exciting to collaborate with people who are at the top of their game, and in India they are the best of the best.”

Farzi is an eight-episode series that will see the signature humour of Raj and DK portrayed through the eyes of a clever underdog street artist. The series will show the artist’s attempt to thwart a system that favours the elite class. It will also feature Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora, Regina Cassandra, and Amol Palekar in pivotal roles.

Farzi releases on February 10 on Amazon Prime Video.

