Take a cue from these Bollywood actresses who trained in martial arts and get fit

If you get no kick out of regualr fitness regimens then you can train in one of the various martial arts. The combat fitness routine will not only strengthen your core and help you get leaner, it also gives a boost to your confidence. Of late many stylish Bollywood actresses too perfected martial arts for their roles. Heres a list of four such actors.

Parineeti Chopra

In order to polish her character as an elite spy in the movie, Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra admitted that she had to spend three months learning the Israeli martial art style of Krav Maga. Krav Maga, which was created for the Israel Defense Forces, is a hybrid of judo, karate, wrestling, aikido, and other combative arts!

Adah Sharma

It's hardly surprising that Adah Sharma enjoys executing stunts in her movies because she is a skilled martial artist. In movies like Commando 3, where she matched her martial arts prowess with her co-star and fellow martial arts enthusiast Vidyut Jammwal, the actress has been seen performing some intense action scenes in the movies and sharing them in her social media posts as well.

Puja Agarwal

Puja Agarwal, who has trained in a variety of martial arts including karate, Naan Chaak, Muay Thai, bo staff, and intermediate-level boxing mayuthai, is among the list's most promising actresses. In addition, she holds a black belt in karate. It's quite amazing how she has applied her martial arts skills to self-defense.

Puja's another action movie ventures will soon feature her martial arts prowess.

Katrina Kaif

She didn't back down when asked to learn some difficult ones for Jagga Jasoos. For her part in Jagga Jasoos, Katrina Kaif practiced the Israeli combat art of Krav Maga. Stunts in this style have gained a lot of popularity worldwide. She filmed a few action-packed stunt scenes. One of the many detective movies that have unexpectedly exploded in popularity is Jagga Jasoos.