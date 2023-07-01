Oscar-winning Alan Arkin, known for brilliant comic timing, passes away

American actor, director and screenwriter, Alan Arkin passed away aged 89. Arkin had a remarkable career graph with films like Catch-22 and Little Miss Sunshine which won him the Oscars in 2007 to his credit. He also received four Academy nominations and with his comedy versatility, he managed to win cinephiles over on multiple occasions. His death has certainly left a dent in the industry.

A family statement to the media read, "Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man. A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed." His fans and contemporaries from the industry have penned heartwarming notes in his loving memory and offered condolences to his bereaved family.

Little Miss Sunshine actress Abigail Breslin wrote in her Instagram post, "Although we were not related in real life, you will always be ‘Grandpa’ in my heart. Rest peacefully.’ Sandy lost his legendary best friend Norman, Olive grieves her kind grandpa, and Chambers mourns his film producer Lester.”

Arkin is survived by his wife Suzanne Newlander and his three sons Adam, Matthew and Anthony Arkin.

For the unversed, Arkin kickstarted his career in the Second City comedy troupe, an improv theatre in the 1970s. His first lead role was in The Russians are coming, the Russians are coming which gained him recognition at large.

His approach to humour landed him several roles in the 2000s as well. He played the loving grandpa in Little Miss Sunshine and also starred in the 2018 comedy series The Kominsky Method where he co-starred with Michael Douglas and it garnered him several awards.