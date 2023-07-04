Actress Kriti Sanon launches production house Blue Butterfly Films

Actress Kriti Sanon has made it to the headlines again and this time for the announcement of her own production house called ‘Blue Butterfly Films’ and hints at more news to follow soon.

She made the announcement on social media with a post that states, “ And its time to shift the gear! … I’ve been in this magical industry living my dreams for 9 years. I’ve taken baby steps, learnt, evolved, and grown into the actor I am today! I absolutely love every bit and aspect of film-making. And now, it’s time to do more, to be more, to learn more, to tell more stories that touch my heart and hopefully yours too…Beyond excited to finally start BLUE BUTTERFLY FILMS with a full heart and big dreams!”

Sanon has been winning the hearts of the audience in the industry for close to a decade. With films like Bhediya and Mimi she has established herself as one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry. 2023 has been a wonderful year for her so far with back-to-back releases. She has proven her versatility and leaves an imprint on the minds of the audience through the variety of roles she chooses.

Upon hearing her latest announcement, industry colleagues congratulated her on Instagram. While Varun Dhawan writes ‘Congratulations Kriti’; Kriti Kharbanda joins in saying ‘ Congratulations Krits! Onwards and upwards!’

On her work front, she will be seen soon in Ganpath – Part 1 by Vikas Bahl. She is also set to star with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Rajkummar Rao in The Crew. Kriti has an upcoming untitled with Shahid Kapoor as well.