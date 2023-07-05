Kriti Sanon announces Do Patti

A day after actress Kriti Sanon surprised audiences by announcing her new venture, her own production house Blue Butterfly Films, the actor drops another bomb. In a recent post on social media, she announces her maiden project under her production banner called Do Patti which she will be co-producing and acting in.

Sharing the announcement on Instagram Kriti mentions, “Thrilled to announce DO PATTI! Alongside 3 very strong-headed, inspiring, and immensely talented women!...”

Do Patti marks the collaboration of Kriti Sanon and Kajol after eight years of Dilwale (2015). The film is set to be a mystery thriller helmed by both actors. Set in the hills of North India, it promises to portray stunning backdrops, riveting storylines, and exciting music; while maintaining the suspense all along.

Kajol who also shared the announcement comments, “The opportunity to be on streaming has been truly exciting as it allows us to venture into unexplored territories and present captivating stories to audiences across the globe. Do Patti has a standout script that promises a unique blend of adventure and mystery. It is a story that is not only rooted in India but also promises the thrill that can be enjoyed by entertainment enthusiasts across borders ’’

Kanika Dhillon will be co-producing the movie alongside Sanon and this marks the debut as a producer for both of them. The film is all set to stream on Netflix soon. Interestingly, both Kanika and Kriti have had major successes with Mimi and Dilruba. Kajol, too is no stranger to the platform with major hits, the recent being Lust Stories 2.

Dhillon shares, “Being a part of Do Patti as a writer-producer has been an incredibly fulfilling experience for me and we are so happy to finally share this project with the world. Stepping into the role of a producer has allowed me to explore a new facet of storytelling and bring my creative vision to life. Collaborating with the phenomenal Kajol and Kriti has been an absolute delight.”

Monika Shergill, Vice President of Content for Netflix India said, "We’re thrilled to bring the powerhouse talent of Kajol and Kriti Sanon together on screen with Do Patti. Both actors are passionate about storytelling and always deliver unforgettable performances. In addition, it brings us great joy to support Kanika Dhillon and Kriti as they embark on their first creative journey as producers.”