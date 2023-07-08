Malayalam film producer Achani Ravi passes away aged 90

Renowned producer, known for revolutionising the art film movement in Malayalam cinema, Achani Ravi passed away on Saturday morning. Aged 90, the producer-businessman breathed his last at his residence in Kollam and his last rites will take place in his hometown.

Achani was one of the key members who brought art and literature to the Malayalam film industry as he started General Pictures during the 1970s to 1980s. His debut production, the 1967 release Anweshichu Kandethiyilla, won the National Award. He was also the recipient of the J. C. Daniel Award and the Kerala State Film Award.

In total, Achani produced 14 films and it was his partnership with G. Aravindan, a pioneer of Malayalam cinema, that won him most accolades. Some of Achani's notable work includes Thampu, Kummatty, Esthappan, Mukhamukham, Anantaram, Pokkuveyil, Elippathayam, Manju and Vidheyan.

He directed the returns from the commercially and critically acclaimed Achani, directed by the renowned Aloysius Vincent, towards building a Public Library in Kollam. The producer-businessman is now survived by his children, Pratap Nair, Prakash Nair and Preeta Nair. His wife, Usha Rani passed away in 2013.

