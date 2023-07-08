Urvashi Rautela gets stuck inside her hotel room, shares Paris Riots and Gun firing video

Indian actress Urvashi Rautela recently found herself in a distressing situation while attending Paris Fashion Week. Urvashi, who is in Paris for the fashion week, has created history as the highest paid first Indian actress showstopper at Paris Fashion Week, beating K-POP and Hollywood stars with the highest earned media value and engagement rate. But the recent video shared by the actress is very heart wrenching to see. She shared the video of the riots that is currently happening in Pairs.

Also read: Alia Bhatt wishes 'Queen' Neetu Kapoor on her birthday; says 'You make everything wonderful'

The video shared by the actress on her social media platform

Urvashi Rautela found herself in an unexpected and unsettling situation. As the city faced violent protests and riots, the actress was confined to her hotel room for her safety. She captured videos that shows the chaos, and even the sound of gunfire could be heard outside her window,. She shared the videos on her social media platforms.

The incident faced by Urvashi Rautela serves as a wake-up call for both the industry and the authorities to prioritise the safety and security of everyone around. We just hope that the actress quickly fulfilles all her duties at the Paris Fashion Week and returns back safely to India.