Neetu Kapoor steps out for her birthday lunch with Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima in Italy [PICS]

Veteran Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor celebrated her 65th birthday on Saturday. She spent the special day with her son Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani and son-in-law Bharat Sahani in Italy. The family went for lunch to celebrate the occasion and some snaps of the outing were shared on Instagram by Riddhima and Bharat.

In a picture shared by Riddhima, Neetu sat in a chair while holding a drink inside a restaurant. Riddhima posed alongside her, while Ranbir stood behind them. Neetu was dressed completely in black for lunch while Ranbir sported a blue shirt, blue trousers, a cap and dark sunglasses. Riddhima dressed down in a pink T-shirt and denim.

She captioned the post, “Just the ‘Three’ of us building castles in the sky #portofino