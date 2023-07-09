Neetu Kapoor steps out for her birthday lunch with Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima in Italy [PICS]
On the work front, Neetu was last seen in the 2022 comedy-drama film, Jugjugg Jeeyo
Veteran Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor celebrated her 65th birthday on Saturday. She spent the special day with her son Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani and son-in-law Bharat Sahani in Italy. The family went for lunch to celebrate the occasion and some snaps of the outing were shared on Instagram by Riddhima and Bharat.
In a picture shared by Riddhima, Neetu sat in a chair while holding a drink inside a restaurant. Riddhima posed alongside her, while Ranbir stood behind them. Neetu was dressed completely in black for lunch while Ranbir sported a blue shirt, blue trousers, a cap and dark sunglasses. Riddhima dressed down in a pink T-shirt and denim.
She captioned the post, “Just the ‘Three’ of us building castles in the sky #portofino