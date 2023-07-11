Ayushmann Khurrana visits NGO Mann and spreads music and joy

Ayushmann Khurrana recently spread happiness and the joy of music as he shared some moments with specially-abled children. He paid a visit to the not-for-profit organisation called Mann which works with special children and adults. Khurrana on this social visit won the hearts of his little fans through fun and music.

Ayushmann has not only proved his mettle in the industry through his brilliant acting skills but has also left the audience mesmerized by his voice. As he entered Mann, he was greeted by the smiling faces of the children who called out his name in joy.

Later a child also performed Paani Da Rang which was originally sung by him in Vicky Donor. The brilliant rendition by the child left him in awe. Ayushmann too joined in and sang Mera Mann Kehne Laga, another popular hit from his movie Nautanki Saala! where he was joined by the children.

Khurrana who serves as the UNICEF National Ambassador gifted the children several musical instruments and joined them for their music therapy class. He spoke to the mentors about music therapy, its benefits, and the transformative power of performing art.

Where there is music, there is dance. To end the visit, everyone danced to popular tracks like Jedha Nasha and Morni Banke. Ayushmann also had a special tete-e-tete with all the children about their dreams, aspirations, and future.