Vidya Balan cheers for Ons Jabeur at the Wimbledon

Wimbledon has taken the world by storm. While several well-known personalities are taking to their social media platforms to express their opinion on the tournament and players, Vidya Balan was no way behind. In a recent Instagram Story put up by the actor, she states her support for Ons Jabeur.

Balan who is attending the match has put up a short video clip on her profile and has captioned it “Rooting for you #Onsjabeur @wimbledon … Here to watch you reign.” The Parineeta actress is an ardent sports enthusiast and often takes to her social media account to express her opinions. This time, her story reflects her enthusiasm and support for the prestigious Wimbledon matches and Jabeur in particular who is a rising star in tennis.

Wimbledon happens to be the oldest tennis tournament in the world and is naturally considered the most prestigious. As it is being held live from London, all eyes are now turned toward the matches and the finals which would decide the reigning tennis champions for 2023.

On the work front, Balan was last seen in Neeyat directed by Anu Menon.