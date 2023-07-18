Bhumi Pednekar announces The Bhumi Foundation on her birthday

As actor Bhumi Pednekar turns a year older today, she gifts the world a better environment. The actor took to her Instagram early morning and announced the launch of The Bhumi Foundation which is a not–for–profit foundation which would aim to preserve, protect and conserve the planet.

She writes on her social media, “On my birthday, with immense gratitude and love for the planet, it is my pleasure to initiate work towards the Bhumi Foundation: a non-profit organisation dedicated to preserving our beautiful planet.”

Climate change and environmental protection have been a growing concern of late and several celebrities have started various initiatives to work for the cause, and the Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor too joined in. She continues, “As a climate warrior and firm believer in environmental conservation, I have always dreamt of making a significant impact on our planet’s well-being. Going forward, a portion of my earnings will go towards The Bhumi Foundation through which I aim to empower organisations and fellow climate conservationists on their unified vision of working for the planet.”

The post has already won the hearts of many of her fans. Apart from receiving Birthday wishes she also is also receiving full sport, cheers, and love from her audience for her new initiative.