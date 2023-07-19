Ridhi Dogra acted in Jawan for SRK

Ridhi Dogra is one of the most accomplished actors in the industry. Her successful portrayal of offbeat roles in parallel and mainstream cinema has proven her prowess and versatility. As the world gears up for Jawan where she too plays a part, the actor recently confessed to being a part of the movie purely for Shah Rukh Khan.

In a recent social media exchange where actor Vijay Sethupathi accepted that he was a part of the movie because of SRK, Dogra responded with a ‘Same’ comment. Dogra helms a never before seen avatar in the movie but her reason to join the cast was to be able to share space with the charismatic and multi-talented SRK.

Fans have applauded Dogra’s trueness to the situation and have appreciated her idea of personal wish to share the screen with the badshah rather than for monetary gain. This act of hers has made her an inspiration for many. Time and again SRK’s co-stars have been in awe of the actor and many have agreed to do roles just to be able to share a frame. This proves the massive influence he has over his fans and other actors; and most importantly the respect he garnered over the years from the industry.

Jawan is expected to release on September 7, 2023, and stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Ridhi Dogra, and Sanya Malhotra among others.