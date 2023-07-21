Korean singer-actor Chung Lim passes away due to colon cancer

Chung Lim, also known as Han Chung Lim, a prominent Korean singer and actor, passed away after a battle with cancer. He was aged 37 years old. Chung Lim made his acting debut in 2004 with the K-drama I'm Sorry, I Love You. His first EP, STEP, was released in 2009, and it marked his singing debut.

He was last seen in Smile, Mom in 2010, where he made a guest appearance. Chung Lim was regarded as the male equivalent of Stairway to Heaven star Kim Tae Hee when he debuted, and he won many hearts in various dramas. It is unknown how long he battled the condition, but sources said that he did so for quite some time.

Colon cancer is a kind of cancer that begins in the colon as tiny polyps. Polyps develop into malignant cells over time. This, also known as colorectal cancer, is the third most frequent type of cancer in the world. According to World Health Organisation (WHO) figures, about 2 million instances of colon cancer were diagnosed in 2020, when the entire world was in the grip of the pandemic.

