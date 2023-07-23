Jamie Foxx gets emotional in first message after April health scare; Justin Timberlake, Will Smith react

Fans of Jamie Foxx can sigh with relief as the actor has returned to social media after a recent health scare. He shared a video message on Instagram informing his followers that he is fine and back. He also denied some allegations that he will become blind or paralysed. Jamie appeared to be quite emotional in the video.

Jamie, who was visibly moved, spoke to his followers while debunking rumours that he had become blind and disabled. Many Hollywood A-listers including Justin Timberlake, Will Smith, and Dwayne Johnson reacted to the post.

In the video which was shot on his phone, Jamie was seen dressed in a black shirt. He said, “First of all I want to say thank you to everybody that's prayed, sent me messages. I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back. I went through something that I never thought I would go through.” He added that he did not want his fans to see him unwell. “I know a lot of people were waiting, wanted to hear an update, but to be honest with you, I just didn't want you to see me like that man. I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn't want you to see with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through…”

Commenting on the post, Will Smith said, “Awww Man!! Who’s cuttin’ onions?? Love U Foxx!! Your Light Is Needed ‘n Appreciated Right Now!” Actor Dwayne Johnson wrote, “I’m gonna bear hug the f--- outta you when I see you again.” Justin Timberlake commented, “Love you, Foxx!!!” Voila Davis wrote, “God is GOOD!!!!!!!! Sending love Jamie”

Jamie also got emotional as he concluded the video, he said with his voice cracking, “I love everybody and all the love that I got. I know they talk about people crying on videos and you can always take 2 but I am not, it is what it is. If you see me out from now and every once in a while I burst into tears it's because it's been tough, I was sick.”

