This is why Sudha Murty carries food whenever she travels abroad

In a recent interview, Sudha Murty shared that, while she enjoys working abroad, she prefers to stay cautious when it comes to culinary options outside the nation. In the most recent episode of Khaane Mein Kaun Hai?, the author and chairperson of Infosys Foundation said that she goes out of the country with her bag of food and cooking supplies. She also said that one of her main concerns as a vegetarian is the possibility of using the same spoon for both vegetarian and non-vegetarian foods.

“I am adventurous in my work, not in my food. I am in fact scared. I am a pure vegetarian, I don’t even eat eggs or garlic. What I am scared of is, is that the same spoon will be used for both, vegetarian and non-vegetarian food," Sudha Murty said on the show. "It weighs on my mind a lot! Hence when we go out, I only search for veg restaurants. Or, I carry one bag full of eatables. I make 25-30 chapattis. I fry sooji or rava and make it ready to eat. I only have to add warm water to the mix. I take poha. I take a cooking bag with a small cooker," she said.

Sudha shared in the interview that carrying food with her is a trait she inherited from her grandmother. “I used to make fun of my grandmother when she took a bag like that. Now, I do the same. I carry my own food.”

Sudha, who is married to Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, admitted she is ‘not a good cook’ despite her love of food. She can, however, prepare simple foods.“I am not a good cook. It’s not that I don’t like cooking but I don’t know how to cook. Since childhood, I have always been out with work so I have not dedicated enough time to cooking. But I don’t fast. If there is no one at home, I won’t go to a hotel to eat. I make good parotta, dal, and sabzi. I know basic cooking. Rice, dal, sambar, parotta, sabzi. But I won’t know how to make Puran Poli or such items. Home has simple cooking,” she said.