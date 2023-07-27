Birthday girl Kriti Sanon launches her beauty line HYPHEN

Having cemented a distinct place in the hearts of the audiences with her impeccable performance, the gorgeous Kriti Sanon is simultaneously embarking on a new journey, just like her other industry colleagues. Marking the special occasion of her birthday, Kriti has stepped ahead on her entrepreneurial journey by announcing her beauty brand HYPHEN. While the actress had recently launched her own production house, 'Blue Butterfly Films', this time she has truly extended her wings into diverse business cultures with her new beauty brand.

While announcing about HYPHEN, Kriti shared the first commercial featuring her in the most beautiful, enchanting, ravishing, and confident way. She took to social media to announce the news and wrote-

"|-| appy Birthday to me!

IT’S FINALLY HERE!

Today, on 27th July 2023, my heart is filled with joy and gratitude as I welcome you all to our world of HYPHEN !

HYPHEN is a hope of possibilities, opportunities and of adding more chapters to life! And this chapter of my life is super special!

Turning my obsession of skincare into passion and then into a dream- a dream of getting a lot of amazing ingredients together to make power-packed products that actually work!

We’ve hyphened the power of nature and potency of science to give multiple benefits from each product.

People say “You can’t have it all!”

But why not?

Just HYPHEN it!!

Here’s to glowing and growing together!

I cant thank the entire team of Hyphen and my co-founders enough who’ve worked endlessly to get our baby out on my birthday Best birthday gift ever!!!!

We are LIVE! Check out all the products on letshyphen.com

Love & Gratitude