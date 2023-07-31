Shabana Azmi to hoist the Indian National Flag at IFFM

In one of the most auspicious occasions of celebrating Indian films, art, and culture during the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) to be held in August, legendary actor Shabana Azmi is set to hoist the Indian National Flag. The film festival will be celebrating Indian Independence Day amidst the premieres which will take place from August 11-20. On August 12, to start off the Independence Day weekend, Azmi will be hoisting the National Flag.

Mitu Bhowmick Lange, festival director says, “We are thrilled to have the privilege of welcoming the legendary actor Shabana Azmi. Her remarkable contributions to Indian cinema and her unwavering commitment to storytelling have left an indelible mark on the film fraternity. Her presence at IFFM 2023 embodies the essence of our festival, which aims to showcase the rich tapestry of Indian cinema to global audiences. We are honored to have her join us in this celebration of cultural unity and artistic brilliance."

The actor will be visiting Melbourne as her movie Ghoomer directed by R. Balki is set to have a world premiere at the Festival. The actor has given impactful performances in Indian and diasporic global films throughout her career. Her talent and thought-provoking performances have made her a household name and garnered an incredible reputation as an actor par excellence for Azmi. A recipient of five National Awards she has been part of movies like Sparsh, Arth, Masoom, City of Joy, Midnight’s Children, and many more, her recent release being Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Speaking about this opportunity she comments, “I am deeply honoured to have been chosen to hoist the Indian National Flag on this momentous occasion. IFFM has consistently showcased the incredible diversity and creativity of Indian cinema, and it is heartwarming to be part of such a prestigious event that brings our cinema to global audiences. This platform is even more special given our film R Balki’s, Ghoomer is making its world premiere at the festival. To be given an opportunity to hoist our national tricolour in the presence of the amazing Indian community who live in Australia is truly an experience I am excited to be a part of ”.