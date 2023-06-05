Malayalam actor Kollam Sudhi dies in car accident

Malayalam actor and mimicry artiste Kollam Sudhi died in a car accident on Monday near Trissur in Kerala. Sudhi and his team of four were returning from Vatakara after a stage show when their car collided with a pickup truck at Kaipamangalam.

Sudhi had to be taken out of the car by cutting the airbags, said police. Though he was rushed to a nearby hospital, he succumbed to his injuries. As per reports, other artistes namely Binu Adimali, Ullas and Mahesh are being treated at a private hospital. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan also condoled the actor's unfortunate passing away.

Love Action Drama actor Aju Varghese also offered condolences to the late actor's bereaved family. He shared a post on Instagram with Sudhi's photo.

Sudhi, 39, rose in stature from stage shows to a mimicry artiste and finally graduated to Malayalam films. In his brief film career, he showed his brilliance when doing comedy roles. He made his debut in films in 2015 with director Ajmal's Kanthari and in a short time was able to make a mark.

Following his success in the films, his popularity in TV shows soared all the more. He became a household name after he entered Star Magic.