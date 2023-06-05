Priyanka Chopra attends Beyonce’s Renaissance in London [SEE PICS]  

Priyanka Chopra attended Beyonce's Renaissance show at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Saturday with her mom Madhu Chopra, daughter Malti Marie and Tamanna Dutt. The actress who was found grooving to Beyonce’s performance, also shared some pictures from the concert on her Instagram page.

Priyanka posed with her friend Tamanna Dutt and mother Dr Madhu Chopra in the first photo, all wearing black. The next picture shows Priyanka pouting while posing with her friend for the camera. The actor also showed a glimpse of the audience cheering for Beyonce and a clip of Beyobce's daughter Blue Ivy grooving with the rest of the dancers on stage. Priyanka also uploaded a snapshot of Madhu taking in the concert by herself. Beyonce was smiling in the final image while clad in a golden and black dress.

Sharing the pictures, Priyanka captioned the post, "I dream it, I work hard. I grind till I own it, I twirl on them haters – Beyonce. Damn! What a woman and what a night. With my main girls (red heart emoji) @tam2cul @drmadhuakhourichopra. So glad you could finally see it @neeshnation (red heart emoji) Blue Ivy was amazing (star eyes emoji) dancers we were (fire and kissing face emojis). Thank you Jay Z and Queen @beyonce for the incredible hospitality. Thank you @nickjonas for the most memorable night! Love you baby. Renaissance World Tour."

For the concert, Priyanka opted for a hot, black costume that had a cropped shirt and a midi-length skirt. The skirt had a gathered ribbon tie detail, a thigh-high slit on the front and a bodycon fit, whereas the top had a plunging V neckline, quarter-length sleeves, a gathered pattern on the front, a ribbon tie, a midriff-baring hem, a fitted bust.

Priyanka completed the look with strappy shoes, a gold choker necklace with matching bracelets, and striking rings. Priyanka decided on a bright red lip colour, mascara on the lashes, feathery brows, rouged cheeks, a dewy base and a bit of highlighter. Her concert outfit was completed with side-parted, thick, wavy, open hair.

The actress recently appeared in the spy series Citadel, created by the Russo Brothers. The action-packed show focuses on two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency Citadel. She will also be seen in Jee Le Zaraa, directed by Farhan Akhtar, alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. She is currently in London filming for Heads of State.

Also read: ‘Will pack my bags the day I stop learning’: Sanya Malhotra