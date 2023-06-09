Beat the sun in style like Darshana!
Actor Darshan Banik tells us about her summer fashion choices and more
Summer fashion choices: My favourite season is summer since I can wear anything during summer. I love one-piece dresses short skirts with crop tops and a lot of vivid colours. Light pastel shades are my fave like pink lavender white and yellow and green and I love floral prints a lot
Favourite occasion wear: Any pastel shade sari or lehenga especially in light green, sky blue or baby pink tones. For haldi or mehendi, it can also be a floral printed organza sari or lehenga.
For my own wedding, I would love to accessorise my look with gold traditional jewellery.
Summer party makeup: I always avoid sweat during summertime and so use matte-based makeup. Sunscreen, moisturiser and a makeup fixer are a must. During the day I like my hair tied up but for nights, I like keeping the tresses open depending on the venue.
Summer wardrobe essentials: A lot of cotton one-piece dresses, loose-fitted pants and tops.
Upcoming projects: I have Porichoy Gupta with Ritwick Chakraborty and Idnraneil Sengupta, Hridoypur with Saurav Das and Arno, Uranchu and Antaratma web film Aryabjhatt Ki Shunya, another film with Parambrata and a film with Anurag Basu. I will start shooting for Subhrajit Mitra's Devi Chaudhurani besides another film and a web series.
Clothes: Mahi Calcutta / Location: ITC Sonar / Photographs: Kaustav Saikia / Styling: Poulami Gupta / Hair and makeup: Abhijit Paul