“Facing one of the toughest trials of my life,” Kajol announces a break from social media

On Friday afternoon, actress Kajol announced that she would be taking a break from social media. The announcement was made on her Twitter and Instagram handles, and all of her Instagram posts appear to have been deleted.

While the reason was not stated, the announcement was made along with the line, “Facing one of the toughest trials of my life”, which has led the fans to wonder about her well-being. The actress was an active, regular Instagram user, posting selfies, photoshoots, videos, random thoughts, and pictures with her husband, actor Ajay Devgan, and children.

The announcement took her fans by surprise, and they have actively expressed their concern over her well-being, with many wishing her well, sending her their love and support, and asking her to return to social media. There is, however, speculation regarding the reason for this action, with many people actively pointing out that it could possibly be a promotional move for her upcoming web project, The Good Wife.

Users have been keen to point out the word “trial”, in her cryptic post, which can be related to The Good Wife, as it is an Indian adaptation of the American courtroom drama with the same name. This theory was also fueled by Director Siddarth P. Malhotra, who replied to her by commenting, “When is the Good Wife trailer out?” Some fans have called the post a publicity stunt and asked others not to worry about her.

On the work front, Kajol is set to appear in Lust Stories 2 on Netflix and The Good Wife on Disney+ Hotstar.

