‘Delhi has moulded me to become what I am today’

Being an old-time Delhite, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub’s journey is intertwined with the spirit and essence of Delhi. In this week’s City on My Mind, Ayyub, who was recently seen in the popular Netflix series Scoop, calls his love affair with Delhi an emotion. “Everything that I do or understand is because of Delhi. It has moulded me to become what I am today.

During my time in Kendriya Vidyalaya, I experienced the contrasting worlds of lower and lower-middle-class families and the English-speaking upper-middle-class. This exposure to diverse social strata allowed me to observe and understand the complexities of class from an early age,” says Ayyub.

Delhi’s unique character continued to influence him as he pursued his undergraduate degree at Kirori Mal College. It was during this time that he discovered his passion for theatre and the power of storytelling. He credits Keval Arora, a professor of English and staff advisor of the Dramatic Society, as one of the biggest influences in shaping him. Ayyub’s involvement in theatre not only honed his acting skills but also allowed him to comprehend the complexities and nuances of human behaviour.

The pivotal shift in Ayyub’s journey came when he entered the hallowed halls of the National School of Drama (NSD). “NSD honed my skills, it made me understand the deeper meaning of art and not just the craft.” It was at NSD that Ayyub learned to delve into the soul of his characters, going beyond technicalities to embrace the true essence of acting as an art form.

The city’s rich tapestry of cultures, people, and socioeconomic backgrounds allowed him to develop a keen understanding of different characters, their mentalities, and their diverse voices. Ayyub mentions, “I was surrounded by a variety of people...I became an actor who understands different characters, people, and their mentality because of the diverse nature of Delhi.”

While Ayyub’s professional life has taken him to Mumbai, his relationship with Delhi remains deep-rooted. It’s been 13 years since he moved to Mumbai, but he maintains strong ties with the city and with family members residing there. He describes it as “the ex-girlfriend that I never got over...I am still in love with her.” Despite acknowledging the city’s increasing aggression and social disparities, Ayyub longs for the Delhi of his memories. “I miss my Delhi. Too much inequality and too much disparity exist in Delhi now. But I hope Delhi becomes what it used to stand for; togetherness, culture and diversity.”

Quick Four

Favourite street food: Kebab, from Purani Delhi, is my all-time favourite.

Favourite place to hang out: This is difficult to answer, but you can say that all the areas around the places I studied.

Favourite monument: I never noticed many of Delhi’s monuments because I live here and I feel like I can visit them anytime. But if I had to pick, it would be the old Parliament building area. Humayun Tombs, Nizamuddin Dargah, Bahawalpur House and NSD are a few other places where I used to hang out a lot.

One lesson the city has taught you: There are unlimited opportunities. As Delhi itself is circular on a map, it’s like if one road is closed then you take the ring road and can still reach the destination. There are many routes to the same destination.