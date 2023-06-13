Kiara Advani marks 9 years in showbiz

In a short span of time, Kiara Alia Advani has emerged as a powerhouse in the entertainment industry, captivating audiences and leaving an indelible mark with her exceptional talent. From delivering groundbreaking performances to setting new records, she has consistently showcased her versatility and secured her position as one of the most sought-after stars of Bollywood. With each project, she has continued to raise the bar, enchanting fans and critics alike with her mesmerizing on-screen presence.



On this special day each year, Kiara connects with her fans through a virtual meet-up, commemorating the release of her debut film, "Fugly," on June 13, 2014. She is adored not only by directors and actors but also by a vast fan base across the nation. Throughout her career, she has mesmerized audiences with remarkable performances in notable films such as MS Dhoni, Kabir Singh, Good Newzz, Shershaah, and the recent release Govinda Naam Mera.



Advani has masterfully portrayed various characters, etching them in the hearts of her fans. Her compelling and memorable roles, combined with her outstanding performances, have established her as a true icon. From Preeti in Kabir Singh to Monica in Good Newzz and her upcoming role as Katha in Satyaprem Ki Katha, she has consistently proven herself to be the epitome of romance and the embodiment of an ideal woman. She celebrates her journey as the Queen of Romance, stunning audiences with her onscreen presence and charm.



Kiara’s career trajectory has been on a steady upward graph, solidifying her position as one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood. Her portrayal of Dimple Cheema in Shershaah not only garnered immense praise, but it also showcased her ability to choose impactful roles. From delivering the biggest hit on an OTT platform with the critically acclaimed film Shershaah to the highly anticipated Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Advani has been consistently setting new records and making her mark in the industry.



With Satyaprem Ki Katha on the horizon, Kiara Advani is set to star in S. Shankar's Gamechanger alongside Ram Charan.