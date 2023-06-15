Crooner Nikhita Gandhi and her father get candid

The mesmerizing voice behind Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe and Raabta has got us playing the songs on a loop. Kolkata girl Nikhita Gandhi and her father Udey Vir Gandhi, lovingly called Doc Gandhi, engage in a one-of-a-kind chat with Indulge about their relationship, influences, inspirations, and memories, ahead of Father’s Day.

What does the word ‘father’ mean to you?

Nikhita: The first thing that comes to my mind is how I want to be like my father. He represents protection, care, and an overall sense of home.

Udey Vir: A friend, philosopher, and guide. They are the ones children can look up to.

How would you describe Nikhita as a daughter?

Udey Vir: She is sensitive to other people’s emotions, sensible, respects others’ feelings, and smart. She is a happy person, full of fun and life.

One quality of each other you wished you had?

Nikhita: Patience. He is impeccably patient. I respond to things very easily and to the face. But he is incredibly good about handling things calmly.

Udey Vir: She is super intelligent and sharp. I wish I had those qualities.

One quality of yourself you wished the other had?

Nikhita: I would wish for him to have fewer things to worry about.

What is that one memory you will never forget?

Nikhita: He loves music. I have grown up listening to him singing old songs on karaoke tracks. This aspiration and excitement to be a playback singer come from him. I feel I am living his dream.

Udey Vir: When she was young, we used to take her with us to various social engagements instead of leaving her home. I used to love the moment when she would be fast asleep late into the night and I had to pick her up and climb three floors of our building.

One song you would dedicate to each other

Nikhita: Daughters by John Mayer

Udey Vir: Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Tum Rehti Ho by Kishore Kumar

A sneak peek of your upcoming projects

Nikhita: I have a single called Pyaar Mein Pagal which will be dropping at the end of this month. I am also working on some independent music. I think in the spirit of this conversation there should be a song with my father as well.

A message to all fathers/daughters

Nikhita: I feel it’s extra special fatherhood to have a daughter. That relationship is very beautiful. I will tell that they play a very important role in their daughter’s lives.

Udey Vir: Fly high, live your dreams, with your head on your shoulders and feet on the ground! Always maintain your morals and values to remain happy in life!