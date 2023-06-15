Crooner Nikhita Gandhi and her father get candid
Ahead of Father's Day the duo opens up about their bond
The mesmerizing voice behind Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe and Raabta has got us playing the songs on a loop. Kolkata girl Nikhita Gandhi and her father Udey Vir Gandhi, lovingly called Doc Gandhi, engage in a one-of-a-kind chat with Indulge about their relationship, influences, inspirations, and memories, ahead of Father’s Day.
What does the word ‘father’ mean to you?
Nikhita: The first thing that comes to my mind is how I want to be like my father. He represents protection, care, and an overall sense of home.
Udey Vir: A friend, philosopher, and guide. They are the ones children can look up to.
How would you describe Nikhita as a daughter?
Udey Vir: She is sensitive to other people’s emotions, sensible, respects others’ feelings, and smart. She is a happy person, full of fun and life.
One quality of each other you wished you had?
Nikhita: Patience. He is impeccably patient. I respond to things very easily and to the face. But he is incredibly good about handling things calmly.
Udey Vir: She is super intelligent and sharp. I wish I had those qualities.
One quality of yourself you wished the other had?
Nikhita: I would wish for him to have fewer things to worry about.
What is that one memory you will never forget?
Nikhita: He loves music. I have grown up listening to him singing old songs on karaoke tracks. This aspiration and excitement to be a playback singer come from him. I feel I am living his dream.
Udey Vir: When she was young, we used to take her with us to various social engagements instead of leaving her home. I used to love the moment when she would be fast asleep late into the night and I had to pick her up and climb three floors of our building.
One song you would dedicate to each other
Nikhita: Daughters by John Mayer
Udey Vir: Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Tum Rehti Ho by Kishore Kumar
A sneak peek of your upcoming projects
Nikhita: I have a single called Pyaar Mein Pagal which will be dropping at the end of this month. I am also working on some independent music. I think in the spirit of this conversation there should be a song with my father as well.
A message to all fathers/daughters
Nikhita: I feel it’s extra special fatherhood to have a daughter. That relationship is very beautiful. I will tell that they play a very important role in their daughter’s lives.
Udey Vir: Fly high, live your dreams, with your head on your shoulders and feet on the ground! Always maintain your morals and values to remain happy in life!