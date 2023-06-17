I want to be remembered like I remember my father: Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan, is quite literally the grand old daddy of Indian cinema, today. We just wish he’d look his age and not give such tough competition to many of the younger actors, who simply fade away once he’s on screen. His charming looks apart, however, Kamal Haasan is probably one of the few leading men in films who enjoys playing all kinds of characters — unperturbed by what his audience might think of his choices of roles. With a career spanning over six decades and an incredible repertoire in several languages that is very hard to match — he is the unchallenged king of cinema with fans across the country who swear by his acting prowess, and lovingly call him the one and only ‘ulaga nayagan (universal hero).’

One thing that has always stood out in most of the roles he has chosen to essay is his obsession with playing familial roles, be it the son, the father, or even sometimes, a grandparent — all with quirks that are all too familiar in real life, but often missing in characters written for film. Be it his comedic take on a father keen to win his family back from a now estranged wife (Avvai Shanmugi) or his complex roles as a father in Indian, Mahanadi, Nayagan, Thoongavanam and Papanasam to name just a few — his on-screen portrayals of a father have always been real and connectable with. Filled with passion, depth and a sense of gravitas that he brings to these characters, we are often left wondering if his real life role as a father influences him or vice versa.

On Father’s Day, we decided to catch up with the star for a heart-to-heart conversation about his role as a father and in between his dubbing sessions for an upcoming project, we get to discover a brand new side to Kamal Haasan — the OG Daddy Cool! We chat about his role as a father in real life and banter about fitness, mental health, his fashion choices and lots more. While he isn’t much of a conversationalist and is known for his witty succinct responses to most media queries, we were surprised to discover a rather hilarious side to the actor, as you will discover in excerpts from the interview below.

Father’s Day is just around the corner, and you’ve played the role of a father very well in real life and in reel life too. Tell us what being a father means to you?

To me being a father means many things, but to sum it up, I think I’d like to think of a father as just short of a mother, yet walking tall.



As a much-adored dad to two beautiful daughters, what kind of father have you chosen to be and what drove that decision?

I think adoring your father or you adoring your child is natural and in the same way, disliking your parent or your child is equally as natural too. But if you find a way to be remembered and loved even after a love-hate relationship, now that’s unique. That’s what I would want. I want to be remembered like how I remember my own father.

India being largely a patriarchal society, deliberately underplays the role of a father, focusing more on the role of the mother. Cinema thrives on the ‘mother sentiment,’ while the ‘father sentiment’ has always been about duty, loyalty, responsibility etc. What do you feel about this cultural portrayal and do you think it’s time it changed?

There’s no need to change these portrayals. We have changed as a society and when those of us who have changed succeed in showing that our way of life works too, they will change too.



So, how would you like to celebrate this Father’s Day?

I think we should celebrate the ‘seed’ but we should also celebrate the ‘soil’ more; and I don’t mean the ‘fatherland’ or anything like that.

A healthy father can always do much more for his children — how do you therefore stay in shape? Any tips for other people who’d like to also stay fit, irrespective of age?

I follow a simple rule — keep your body fit without silly self torture. A fairly healthy body can house a much fitter mind. When age declares you unfit, maybe the fit mind will devise a graceful exit? Exit plans are great insurance. Bet on them but be fit enough to bet.



From being an actor, singer and dancer, you’ve diversified into so many roles over the last few years, even now entering the world of fashion. What’s next for Kamal Haasan?

This is a long thrilling story that I am living. Let’s not play spoilsport and let out the third act? (smiles).

On a lighter note, how do you prefer to unwind on a day not packed with work?

With heavy cinema, heavy food and hence with heavy friends (laughs).



Mental health, especially after the COVID-19 lockdowns and the ensuing isolation, is everyone’s priority these days. What do you do to ensure you stay mentally fit?

I think my secret and what I would advise anyone — is to be aware when dreaming. Also, dare to dream while you’re awake. Walk around a bit, explore things and finally, choose to indulge or walk away — the choice is always yours.



And finally, since KH House of Khaddar, your foray into textile and fashion is such a success, do tell us, what do you define your personal style as?

Oh! That is a secret that is skin deep and a knowledge that is bone deep. Defining it would definitely defeat the purpose.

Indian 2, his next release, will hit cinemas soon.

