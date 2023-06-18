Actors Rwitobroto and Shantilal Mukherjee on Father's Day

Father-son duo, Shantilal and Rwitobroto Mukherjee are brilliant actors and have proved themselves time and again with their versatility and acting prowess. But how is their real-life bonding? Are they friends? What does one think about the other? Let's find out in this hearty chat with the duo on Father's Day.

What kind of a bond do you share?

Rwitobroto: Our bond has always been a very friendly one, and it’s not just being my friend, he’s also my mentor and guide, and I believe him to be the one who has always shown me the light through the dark. There are a lot of places where you are unsure about your next step, in all those situations, my father has guided me through. Being someone who has seen so many changes around the world, his opinion matters to me a lot. I have always had him as a friend, philosopher and guide, which is a bond I absolutely adore.

Shantilal: It’s exactly the way a father-son relationship is. Sometimes we are like father-son, sometimes like two friends and sometimes even like two brothers.

When Rwitobroto was a little one!

Is your dad a very strict critic of your work?

Rwitobroto: I wouldn’t say he is a strict critic, I would rather say he is a very serious and sharp critic. Both of us are very positive towards constructive criticism for any work we are associated with. My parents and I discuss a lot of things about our profession that we cannot take up in the public forum. There are things which satisfy us, and there are things which do not. I admire how my father is extremely capable of pointing out the simplest and greatest of things when it comes to performances.

How strict is he generally? About your studies and lifestyle?

Rwitobroto: He has always played grey characters and is serious most of the time, people have this notion that he is very reserved. But my closest friends know how funny he is. When I was a kid, my dad said whatever I decide today, will make my future tomorrow, whatever I decide today to do, to study will shape my character. And I believe this wholeheartedly. My dad always says whatever you do a basic education is required, especially the profession we are in. They are entwined. The quest for knowledge is always the quest for a better life, and I always believe that. I wouldn’t say it is strictness, I would say discipline. And I am disciplined to give my full focus to anything that I am doing, be it my work, or education.

Is he your inspiration towards acting?

Rwitobroto: Surely. He’s my first inspiration. And I was always in awe of how I can watch him on screen, even when he was right beside me! Same at the theatres. I tried to understand how everything was happening. So the inquisitiveness in me grew while watching my dad act.

How proud do you feel when you see Rwitobroto act on stage or the screens?

Shantilal: I find great joy to see that our passions (acting) are the same. And when people appreciate his work, I really feel proud. I also keep a note of his mistakes or where he could have done better so that those can be rectified.

Another throwback momet

Do you feel your dad is underutilised?

Rwitobroto: Yes, to a large extent. Till a point in time my father, including many of his friends, co-actors are still very much underutilised because they are evaluated on two things. First, on how much they are paid, and second, the impact they are creating on social media. So, they were being typecast and not getting good offers. This changed somewhat when newer directors came in. This is a gradual change. But because I know how powerful these actors are, my father, or my Guru Chandan Sen, should be offered multifarious roles.

Do you feel Rwitobroto has a lot more scope of work?

Shantilal: The scope of work has increased a lot at present. When we started, the scope was pretty limited. Not the mediums and increased too. And keeping his age in mind, I would say he has a lot more scope of work.

What do you learn from each other?

Rwitobroto: I learn patience. My father is extremely patient, and calm, under so many situations, which is something I have imbibed from him. People tell me that I am very composed and calm, which I was not, at all. I think I should also learn to accept things as they are, from him.

Shantilal: I learn the perspectives of the younger generation from him, how they see the chances, how they deal with the problem areas, and how they behave. When I have a chance to learn how the current generation thinks about life, why shouldn’t I learn from them?

What are the things that you like to do together?

Rwitobroto: I think the favourite thing that my parents and I like doing is not doing anything. And dinner table conversations, and eating delicious food together are an absolute must.

Let's dig in!

What do you feel about celebrating Fathers' Day? How would you celebrate this year?

Rwitobroto: There was never a very rigid celebration that we followed. It became popular much later with social media and stuff. It may sound cliche, but it’s your parents’ day, every day. We never did anything speial on Father's Day, this year is no different.

Where do you want to see Rwitobroto in the next 10 years?

Shantilal: The profession that he has chosen, I wish to see him reach greater heights in it, and that he grows well as a person.

Upcoming work? Any plans to work together soon?

Rwitobroto: I have a few releases in the pipeline and a shoot. We regularly do theatres together at Ashoknagar Natyaanan. Our play Delhi Cholo is being staged all across the state. On-screen, something is coming up, but it’s too soon to reveal.

