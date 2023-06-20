Why Sanya Malhotra is being tagged in "bizzare social media posts" since Kathal's release

Get ready for a wild and wacky cinematic adventure with Kathal, starring Sanya Malhotra! The film has an absurd storyline where the plot revolves around a local politician whose beloved jackfruits mysteriously vanish, leading a determined young police officer to embark on a mission to solve this peculiar case and prove her worth.

Sanya plays the role of Inspector Mahima Basor, who is assigned the task of finding the culprit of the stolen jackfruit. The narrative of the satirical comedy draws inspiration from real-life incidents that border on the bizarre, such as a government official going to extreme lengths to retrieve a phone that fell into a dam or an IAS Officer interrupting practice sessions at a Delhi stadium to walk his dog. It aims to illuminate the absurdities and idiosyncrasies that can often be found in the world around us.

A still from Kathal

On the topic of the film, Sanya says, "I’ve been overwhelmed with the love and response to ‘Kathal’. Every day on social media I’m tagged for such bizarre stories happening around us. This is such a fitting social commentary and it’s fascinating to see our fiction being reflected so relevantly in times now. It’s so absurd, and every time someone says, ‘This should have been a movie’, now it is!."

The movie also stars Anant V Joshi, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala, and Neha Saraf, in prominent roles. Although the premise of Kathal may appear outlandish to many, the cast and crew assure us that the film's essence is not far from reality.

Sanya Malhotra

Director Yashowardhan Mishra shared, "Kathal is a colourful bouquet of the bizarre that we see all around us nowadays. We wanted to make a sharp Social Satire which gently nudges the audiences towards critical thinking about the world we live in. It’s been really rewarding seeing the response and love for this quirky film of ours, and it’s been an honour being able to tell this peculiar story based on true-ish events alongside Sikhya Entertainment, Balaji Telefilms and a stellar cast including Sanya Malhotra, Anant V Joshi, Rajpal Yadav, Raghubir Yadav, Vijay Raaz and more."

Producer Guneet Monga Kapoor said, " We made Kathal with the hope of speaking about the absurdity of our reality, and with the headlines, we're seeing now, it’s all the more validating that sometimes reality is stranger than fiction."



Kathal - A Jackfruit Mystery is streaming on Netflix.