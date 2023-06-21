‘Developing strength and love’ Shilpa Shetty, Malaika Arora list down the many benefits of yoga

Yoga is a set of physical, mental and spiritual disciplines that help us connect with ourselves and to gain control of our body and mind. Originating from India, the discipline has left its mark on the world, connecting simple sciences as well as spirituality to achieve a higher state of awareness and calm. On the occasion of the 9th International Yoga Day, celebrities like Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Anupam Kher, Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor and Kunal Khemu among many others shared posts encouraging people to practice yoga for a healthy and happy life.

Encouraging people to make yoga and meditation a part of their lives “ only to help you lead healthier, happier, better lives”, actress and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty shared a video of her refreshing herself with some yoga poses, wishing everyone a happy yoga day with an “atmanamaste.”

Calling yoga “ India’s gift to the world with a message for healthy body and peace of mind”, veteran Actor Anupam Kher shared a video of him doing yoga and meeting with yoga gurus, showing how a healthy body and mind are strong enough to sustain a long and prosperous life.

Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram, sharing pictures of her husband Saif and son Jeh doing yoga. She wrote, “It all starts with a mat”. The actress is well known for her love for yoga and encourages her family and fans to do so as well with the hashtag #KeepMoving.

Sharing a video about what yoga is to her, fitness-freak Malaika Arora expressed that yoga is “quieting the mind, calming the nerves, accepting yourself, and developing strength growth and love.” Her Instagram is full of yoga and other strength work exercises. The model-actress inspires others to lead a healthy and happy life through her brand Divayoga, which provides yoga classes for women in Mumbai.

Actor Kunal Khemu also took to Instagram, sharing a picture of his wife Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya in a fun family yoga session, captioning; “Yoga se hi hoga.” The actor is a known yoga enthusiast and has previously shared posts of him teaching yoga poses to his daughter.

