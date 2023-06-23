Indian Embassy in New York and Niagra Falls lit up in colours of Indian flag honouring PM Modi's visit 

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently in the US. He received a magnificent welcome as he landed in the country. In his honour, the Indian Embassy in New York was shining resplendently in tricolour and the breathtaking Niagara Falls was illuminated in the colours of the Indian flag. Not only that, but the Empire State Building also lit up in the tricolour to greet the PM.

Also read: Penn Masala performs 'Jashn-E-Bahaaraa' ahead of PM Modi’s White House visit

Sharing an image of the embassy the Consulate General of India, New York, tweeted, “The building of India in New York resplendent in tricolour, marking the #HistoricStateVisit2023 and welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the United States. Long Live India-US Friendship!”

The Consulate General of India, New York, shared an array of pictures and a video of Niagara Falls lit in tricolour, writing, “India-USA partnership. Welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the historic state visit 2023 and celebrating #IndiaUSAFriendship bathed in the colours of India's flag, the breathtaking Niagara Falls look magnificent amidst fireworks. Thank you, Council of Heritage and Arts of India (CHAI).”

#IndiaUSAPartnership



Welcoming Prime Minister @narendramodi on the #HistoricStateVisit2023 & celebrating #IndiaUSAFriendship



Bathed in the colors of India's flag, the breathtaking Niagara Falls look magnificent amidst fireworks.



Thank you Council of Heritage and Arts of… pic.twitter.com/nn8mHa4i54 — India in New York (@IndiainNewYork) June 23, 2023

Also read: Plant-based courses of millet, stuffed mushrooms on White House state dinner menu honouring PM Modi

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the United States from June 21–24. On June 22, they welcomed Modi to the White House for a State Dinner. Distinguished corporate figures including Anand Mahindra, Mukesh Ambani, and Apple CEO Tim Cook were there. The event was also attended by executives from firms like Google, Microsoft, and Adobe. On June 22, PM Modi also spoke before a joint session of the US Congress.