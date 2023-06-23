Suhana Khan turns 'agriculturalist', buys farmland in Alibaug for ₹12.91 crores

Suhanaa Khan, daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan and designer Gauri Khan, is all set to make her debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies , and was a buzz today when reports revealed that the upcoming actress brought land worth 12.91 crores, which is about 1.5 acres with 2,218 sq ft of structures, on June 1. The registered documents designated Suhana Khan as an “Agriculturalist.”

The land was purchased from three sisters, Anjali, Rekha, and Priya Khot, who inherited the land from their parents, and the property was registered under the name of Déjà Vu Farm Pvt. Ltd., in which SRK’s mother-in-law Savita Chhibber and sister-in-law Namita Chhibber are directors.

Also read: Jennifer Lawrence says method actors make her 'nervous'

Alibaug is a beachfront destination for the creme de la creme of Mumbai, with several celebrities having vacation homes in the area, including Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli. Suhana Khan's recently acquired property is in Thal village, which is conveniently located at just a 12-minute drive away from Alibaug town.

Suhana, 23, graduated from Ardingly College in Sussex, UK, and completed her acting degree from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts in 2022. She got her first brand deal with the cosmetic giant, Maybelline, in April of this year. She is slated to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akthar’s The Archies, a film based on the popular comic series Archie Comics. The film will be set in the 1960s in a town called Riverdale. It also star Khushi Kapoor, Augustiya Nanda, and Dot The film is set to release on Netflix in November.

Also read: COVER: Radhika Madan decodes her acting process in exclusive chat