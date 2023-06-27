Malayalam actor CV Dev passes away at 83

Acclaimed actor CV Dev breathed his last at the age of 83 yesterday in Kozhikode. According to reports by a leading news daily, the artiste was undergoing treatment for cardiac ailments at Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital where he was admitted recently.

He was cremated at West Hill Crematorium this morning. The theatre and film artiste is survived by his wife Janaki and children Sukanya, Sukavya and Sukathmajan.

Also read: 'I consider myself an ally of LGBTQIA+ community,’ Zeenat Aman opens up about Pride month

For the uninitiated, CV Dev was awarded the prestigious PJ Antony Memorial Award and the Guru Pooja Award by the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi. Born with the name C Vasudevan, the veteran actor started his journey in theatre at the tender age of 19.

In 1978, he made his silver screen debut with the V. K. Pavithran directorial Yaro Oral. Some of the renowned theatre productions he has been a part of include Sthithi, Paanan Padatha Pattu, Gopuranadayil and Agraharam. He has also acted in popular films like Chandrolsavam, English Medium, Katha Thudarunnu Manassinakkare, Mannadiar Penninu Chenkotta Chekkan, Mizhi Randilum, Pattabhishekam and Sadayam.

Also read: Idris Elba, Olivia Colman and Woody Harrelson help launch King Charles' YT Channel