Tamannaah Bhatia grows emotional as a fan gets her face tattooed on her arm [VIDEO]

Tamannaah Bhatia has been busy with multiple projects and between all the work and travelling to promote her upcoming anthology film, Lust Stories 2, she received an unexpected and overwhelming surprise. At the airport, she met a fan who had her face tattooed on her hand.

The video, which has now gone viral, shows Tamannaah walking out of the airport with co-star Mrunal Thakur, who is then greeted by fans and paparazzi. Among them was a female fan who gave Tamannaah a bouquet of flowers, and then stunned her by revealing a tattoo of the actress’ face on her arm, next to which were written the words: “ Love you, Tammannah."

The actress was touched by the gesture and got very emotional, saying “Thank you” to her multiple times and hugging her as well. One of the users on Twitter reacted to this video, saying, "Tamannaah is very lucky." Another user wrote, "Aisi izzat naseeb walo ko milti hai , khuda iss fan aur Tamannaah dono ko hamesha khush rakhe"(translation: Only a lucky few get this level of respect. I pray that both Tamannah and the fan stay happy forever).