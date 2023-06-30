INTERVIEW | 'Let go of ego': Farzi star Bhuvan Arora on relationship advice and lifestyle

Bhuvan Arora's last project Farzi catapulted him to real fame. He portrayed Firoz, Shahid Kapoor’s brother-like-buddy, who is street-smart savvy having a sharp as a tack comic timing. Now, the spotlight is firmly fixed on this shining star with lot of offers pouring in. From a Kabir Khan film, a Tamil debut to an Amazon Prime show, Bhuvan is ready to take the industry by storm. “I don’t like to talk about what’s happening next as I feel bata ke kiya toh kya kiya, apne aap logo ko pata chale toh maza aa jaata hai (if people get to know from the quality of work that will mark the value of efforts),” he says at the start of our conversation.

Bhuvan Arora

After passing out from the Film and Television Institute of India, Vivaan embarked on his acting journey with a modest role in the 2013 film Shuddh Desi Romance. He steadily climbed the ladder of success, making appearances in Tevar, Naam Shabana, The Test Case and more. Reflecting on invaluable lessons learned along the way, he shares, “Never have preconceived notions. Rather, have in-depth knowledge about anything before commenting on or judging something or someone — be it a film character, director or any other aspect of life.” The 36-year-old actor is not one to live life in monochrome; his personal life is full of insatiable wanderlust, core fitness goals and the time he spends with his wife Vaneja Gupta Arora. Given his radiant relationship, we couldn’t help but seek his advice on matters of the heart, “We all have moments of weakness where we feel that we are right and the other person is wrong. But let go of your ego. You have to think about what is more important to you: the person or that argument.”

On the sets

For a clear headspace like that, the actor stays in the pink of health, dedicating an hour to himself every day. “If you dedicate a few hours to fitness; it is going to be the biggest investment. If I get bored doing one kind of workout, I switch to another. I have veered from functional fitness, and yoga to lifting and swimming now.” Apart from fitness, the actor sees fashion as his playground and likes to go eccentric with his looks, “On some days, I feel wearing something very quirky as I feel my personality comes out best with that. If someone says ‘this won’t look good on you, that is probably the first thing that I will wear (laughs).’

While he likes to go all out with brocade sherwani or a shimmery sequin shirt, he can equally carry a simple pair of jeans and white shirt with suave. He signs off by telling us about his wardrobe staples, “I have multiple pairs of loose jeans, white T-shirts, sunglasses and a couple of baseball caps. For occasion wear, I feel a man’s closet should have a tuxedo, a white kurta-pyajama set and a sherwani.”

