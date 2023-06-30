Neha Dhupia's iconic pride fashion

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia concluded Pride Month with a unique and stylish celebration, showcasing her support for the LGBTQ+ community in a distinctive fashion. Known for her unconventional fashion choices, Neha curated a special photoshoot featuring captivating images that conveyed her message of love and unity. Her aim was to emphasize that love knows no boundaries and should be embraced and celebrated every day.

As Pride Month, observed globally in June, drew to a close, Dhupia recognized the importance of commemorating the LGBTQ+ community and raising awareness about their struggles and triumphs. With her creative initiative, she wanted to wrap up June on a high note, reinforcing the timeless significance of love in all its forms.

One of Neha's standout ensembles was a heart jacket by Mayyur Girrotra, which had been showcased at the New York Pride Month celebrations earlier in June. She also donned two remarkable outfits from Bobo Calcutta—an eye-catching tee adorned with a vibrant rainbow and a stunning rainbow saree representing the unity, diversity, and freedom to love.

In her final look, Neha wore a multi-layered overcoat from Suta, symbolizing that love transcends boundaries and should be celebrated and cherished in all its forms.

Expressing her thoughts on the shoot, Neha said, "I wanted to do a little something to celebrate love and pride. While this is not my lived experience, I have and always will support love above everything else. It truly should be love, rainbows, and hearts everywhere. Love is a lifetime feeling and should continue being celebrated regardless of the time of year. As Pride Month comes to an end, I do hope everyone finds it in themselves to know that love is above all."

The actor shared the images from the photoshoot through her social media platforms, sending a resounding message of love, acceptance, and unity. Her intention was to remind everyone that although Pride Month may conclude, the celebration of love should persist every single day.

Dhupia's unique and stylish celebration of Pride Month serves as a reminder that love knows no boundaries and should be embraced by all. Her fashion-forward approach to supporting the LGBTQ+ community through the photoshoot leaves a lasting impression, reinforcing the timeless significance of love, unity, and acceptance. As the month of June ends, Neha's message resonates with people, encouraging them to celebrate love in all its forms every day of the year.