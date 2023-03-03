Emerging actress Ayoshi Talukdar talks about her upcoming release, Archier Gallery

Acting happened suddenly for Ayoshi Talukdar, who started out as a video jockey at a local music channel while studying in college "I never really thought I would become an actor. When working in television I was offered films and my acting career took off. But then lockdown happened and there was a gap before we all started anew," tells the beautiful artiste, who has been a part of films like Satyanweshi Byomesh, Dadur Kirti, Oskar, Hirokgorer Hirey, Amrapali among others.

We chat with Ayoshi about her film Archier Gallery, a modern romantic film where she plays the lead opposite popular actor Bonny Sengupta.

What made you say yes to Archier Gallery? What's your role in it like?

I love romantic film and this film is basically a chick flick. I was too happy to be offered a film which I can relate to and I loved my character too so I said yes to it right away.

My character's name is Niharika, who is a well-educated small-town girl working in a city. She's independent but deeply rooted. She is exactly like today's modern corporate girls -- compassionate and very emotional. Simple things attract her but at times small issues also hurt her very deeply.

I rehearsed with my director Promita which really helped me understand what exactly she wants from me.

Do you think the presence of actresses in commercial movies is changing?

Nowadays female actors are just not the eye candy in a film. At least some if not all commercial films are now giving importance to the female leads. Everyone wants to do a film where the role is strong and has some objective.

How difficult or easy has your journey been in the industry being a complete outsider?

I think everyone's journey is different. It's not easy being an outsider obviously because you don't know anyone. But then one has to really try and stick to the craft, and have patience. Things gradually happen. If you are working hard and putting in all your efforts, I think whatever you want will work out for sure. I'm happy that I am getting good work and appreciation. That's what we actors crave.

What inspires you as an actor?

I think acting is one of the most fascinating crafts since you are able to play different characters each time. There's a lot of thrill in it and I love that. A lot of things inspire me actually. We have so many good actors around us in this industry and seeing their hard work, and their approach to the craft helps me learn. Since I am new I observe a lot and try to learn something or the other from everyone around me.

Your upcoming projects?

I am currently shooting a film directed by Raja Chanda. My Hindi film is supposed to be released this year. Along with that, I have been a part of a ZEE5 web project that's also releasing soon. I'm starting with a few films in a few weeks just waiting for the official announcements of it.

Archier Gallery is running in theatres now.