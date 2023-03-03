Young actress Katha Nandi shares her experience of working with legendary actor Mohanlal

It's not every day that actresses from Bengal get a chance to work with South legends like Mohanlal. But Katha Nandi is lucky indeed. The young and dusky actor who just debuted in the South with the Tamil movie Thalaikoothal, will be next seen opposite Mohanlal in Malaikottai Vaaliban.

As Thalaikoothal releases on Netflix today, we talk to the very talented Katha, who's learning Malayalam currently about the film, working with Mohanlal and the very different route she has chosen as an artiste.

Tell us a little about Thalaikoothal?

Thalaikoothal is a thought-provoking drama set in a remote village in Tamil Nadu and explores the taboo practice of 'Thalaikoothal', which is essentially a form of involuntary euthanasia that was once prevalent in rural Tamil Nadu. I play one of the lead roles opposite Kathir, who is well-known for films like Pariyerum Perumal and Vikram Vedha. It was a challenging yet fulfilling experience to bring this character to life.

My character's name is Pechi and in Tamil, it means the same as '’Katha' (words) in Bengali. Pechi is a low-caste girl who's head over heels for a high-caste dude, but I won't reveal it any further.

Did you learn Tamil for the same?

Learning Tamil was no piece of cake, but it's got a sweet sound, just like Bengali. And now, I'm working on a Malayalam movie, and let me tell you, it's the most difficult language I've tackled so far.

You are now shooting with Mohanlal, how did that happen?

I was over the moon! It's a dream come true for me, honestly.

Lijo is one of my favorite directors, and I've been a fan of his work since Angamaly Diaries. Malaikottai Vaaliban is a period drama with a lot of twists and turns. It's an intense film with a lot of action.

Katha Nandi

What's your role in it and how was it working with Mohanlal?

I play a strong, passionate woman who adds a lot of drama to the story. I've been working closely with the director and my fellow actors and I studied the language and mannerisms of that era.

Meeting Mohanlal was an unforgettable experience. But what really struck me was how humble and down-to-earth he is. He's a true gentleman who goes out of his way to make everyone feel comfortable and at ease. Even though I was nervous at first, he made the whole experience so much fun and so memorable.

How difficult is it for a woman in the film world?

There is a need to fight for equal pay and roles that aren't limited to being the love interest or the supporting character. It can also be difficult to gain respect and recognition in a male-dominated industry. However, we are seeing more female-led projects and diverse representation on screen and it's important to continue pushing for change.

Your upcoming projects?

Right now, my focus is on this Malayalam movie, which is going to be a three-month-long project.