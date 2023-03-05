Peshwa Bajirao actor Aayush Shrivastav to make a comeback with his sci-fi film after a 5 years hiatus

Actor Aayush Shrivastav, best known for TV shows like Yeh hai Mohabbatein, Peshwa Bajirao, Akbar, and many more, set to make a comeback after 5 years with his Tollywood debut film and a web series.

Aayush reveals on why he took a hiatus from the industry, stating, "In order to help my dad in his business as he had expanded his verticals into multiple domains, I had to take a break, since he was ageing and was unable to handle everything on his own. There was a dire need of someone who can take control of the business and I was the one who already had an prior experience of handling the administration. Hence, for my family I had to take this step."

Talking about his upcoming projects he tells, "I am working on a few projects as of now. The most prominent out of all those is the web series which I am doing for a global platform. This would be my debut project for an OTT which is purely based on gen-z . It's fun, quirky and yet relatable to the wider set of audience which will be majorly catering the youth. Then there's a feature film in Tollywood. The producer has already produced an action film and then she approached me after going through my new photoshoot wherein I have collaborated with a celebrity photographer."

Revealing details about the Telugu film he informs, "It’s a one of a kind film where in we are trying to emphasise on science and fiction at the same time. It will give a spectacular visual experience to the audience along with mystery and action. It’s packed with quantum realm, high voltage drama and good action sequences. Though a lot of stalwart makers have already tried there hands on VFX and made history on the global level but I am sure this would be completely different experience and a script away from conventional cinema.

He continues, "This is my first time I’ll be performing stunts and be doing something out of my comfort zone. As an actor this was always my dream to be a part of Telugu film. I have grown up watching their action films which always gave me a different high as an audience and somewhat motivated me to gave me a reason to get into acting. Now when I have been considered for this film this actually makes me all enthralled about my role."