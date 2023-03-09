Actor-director Satish Kaushik passes away at 66

On Wednesday, 66-year-old actor and director Satish Kaushik passed away in Gurugram. Anupam Kher, a friend and coworker, confirmed his death to a media publication. Reportedly, he died of a heart attack. As Kaushik's health deteriorated when he was visiting a friend in Gurugram, he asked his driver to drive him to the hospital. He, however, had a heart attack in the car and passed away.

On Thursday, his body was transported from the Fortis hospital in Gurugram to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital in Delhi for an autopsy. After the postmortem gets completed this afternoon, his dead remains will be transported by air to his residence in Mumbai. Bollywood actors like Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Kangana Ranaut, and Sharad Kelkar have mourned his death.

Ajay Devgn took to Twitter to share, "Woke up to the sad news of Satishji’s (Kaushik) demise. I've shared laughs with him on & off screen. His presence filled a frame. In life too, whenever we met, he brought a smile to my face. Condolences to his family. RIP Satish Ji"