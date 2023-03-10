Monica Chaudhary on her big screen launch in  Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar

Despite resistance from her family, Monica Chaudhary was drawn to acting since she was a teenager and did theatre in Delhi with Shri Arvind Gaur in the Asmita Theatre Group. A completely self-made actor, she did numerous stage performances across the country with the group besides a lot many street plays before being spotted in Delhi by a casting director for the web series Apharan. Post the pacy thriller, there was no looking back for the young and hard-working Moinca, who got offers for other series too including Salt City. Now, as the actress is all set to debut in a major role in Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, on March 8, we get to know about her role and what interests her as an artiste.

This is your big Bollywood debut, tell us how u bagged the role?

It's a very interesting part and everyone will love the character. I had to lose all that weight I gained for my role in Salt City for which I had gained 20 kilos for the character. By the time I got this role, it was a tough challenge to lose all that fab. I took it as a challenge and did the same in 3-6 months' time.

I met casting director Vicky Sidana back in 2019 and he praised my work in Apharan. Later on, I kept auditioning for him and other people. Then during the lockdown, he asked for a self-audition followed by multiple rounds of testing, before he asked me to meet someone. I went to the meeting in the most casual clothes and it was Luv Ranjan. He was very sweet and we spoke for about an hour after which we did the final screen test before I was locked.

How was it working with Ranbir Kapoor?

It was an incredible experience working with Ranbir. He is one of my favorite actors. I have always looked up to him and always loved his work -- I'm his fan. Also, just getting to know how humble he is as a person was one of the best things that ever happened.

How was Anubhav as a co-star?

I was a huge admirer of Bassi and one of his first fans when he got viral. I used to share his videos with my friends and family. Now he's become a dear friend of mine. We vibed very well from the first day of the shoot itself because he was extremely easy and comfortable.

What did you learn from Luv Ranjan?

Working with Luv Ranjan was like a dream come true because I've always admired his sensibility and his filmography. His understanding of cinema in terms of writing, dialogues, and comedy is phenomenal which was a great learning for me.

How do you grow as an actor?

More than growing myself as an actor, I try to grow as a human being. I try to gain experiences, whether good or bad, which help me as an actor as well. The more experiences you have in your life the more you can use them in your craft. Everything and everyone around me inspires me. My maid who is a single mother inspires me and so does every other person who hustles hard in life.

What excites you as an actor?

I want to explore all the genres and be versatile and not limit myself to anything. I'm excited by anything and everything as long as it's directed by someone really good and has a well-written script. I always wanted to play a part of a superhero or a super cop and I hope that happens.

Any dream filmmaker?

A lot of them like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ayan Mukherjee, Imtiaz Ali, Anurag Kashyap and Anurag Basu. I want to work with everyone.

Upcoming projects?

I just finished another feature film and am in talks with other big production houses for a few upcoming projects which I can't mention right now.

Your fashion choices?

My personal fashion style will always be sweatshirts, sneakers and pajamas because that entire ensemble is extremely comfortable and I always prefer being comfortable, not conscious. An LBD, a formal shirt and a linen shirt and a kurta are my wardrobe must-haves. I love Sabyasachi because I grew up watching his designs and brides and love to wear him for my wedding, maybe a red colour Sabya lehenga with minimal makeup and jewellery.

Your fitness mantra?

I train every single day of my life and on the weekends I try and do a little bit of yoga. Every evening I either do a form of steady-state cardio workout or go for a walk/jog. I try and balance it with my diet because I'm on a calorie deficit diet. I avoid sugar totally and take minimum carbs and have a high-protein diet.

Skin and hair care?

I always use an SPF lotion before leaving the house and I always put a moisturizer. At night, I use either a Salicylic acid or a glycolic acid and use niacinamide and hyaluronic acid before moisturising the skin.

For my hair, I use a sulphate-free shampoo and conditioner. I oil my hair once a week and also take biotin supplements.

Running in theatres now