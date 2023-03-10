Tnusree Chakraborty shares glimpses of her role in Chirosakha Hey and more

Gorgeous would be an understatement for actress Tnusree Chakraborty, who has, time and again, won our hearts with her versatility and grace. And she is probably one of the most underrated actresses in the Bengali film industry. After being recently seen as Tamali in Anjan Dutt’s Revolver Rohoshyo, Tnusree is all set to play Tilottama in Argha Deep Chatterjee’s Chirosakha Hey. We had a quick chat to find out how much Tnusree identifies with Tilottama and the lessons she has picked up over this decade-long journey as an actress.

Tell us about your character?

Tilottama is very poised, yet firm and straightforward. And because of her nature, people often dislike her or feel bad about what she says. It’s a character that is one of a kind. She’s called Tilottama and her nature is very similar to Kolkata — laid back yet strong. Just like the City of Joy, you have to be with her to understand her. Tilottama used to stay in Kolkata but moves to the hills at one point in her life, where she meets Ishaan (Ishan Mazumder) and his family. How and what happens next, you need to find out at the theatres. This is not really a love story, but more of a romantic story, which talks of a world where each person is very innocent and has love and affection for others.

Do you relate to Tilottama?

Not really. I am not that straightforward. At times I am, but not always. Whenever she loses the grip, she immediately tightens it and regains her composure and firmness. There are similarities for sure, otherwise, Argha Deep wouldn’t have thought it right to cast me.

Completing more than a decade in the industry, how has your experience been?

From day one, I have learned, and I am still learning. The industry has given me a lot and hasn’t changed much, to be honest. People might say that the industry isn’t professional, but the warmth and love wouldn‘t have been palpable had we become too professional. It’s like my home. I would say that’s something I always appreciate about our industry or Kolkata per se.

What’s your fitness regimen like?

I love my ginger tea and black coffee. I keep a check as to what I am consuming. Food items that look great may not be good for our health. And yes, I am a gym person.

Could you share some of your summer styling tips?

I have already started wearing cotton dresses, I love them. I try to wear less make-up. I will just apply a good face moisturiser, sunscreen, a little bit of tint, lip gloss and loads of mascara. I accessorise my outfits with watches, wristlets, bracelets and maybe a small pendant and smaller earrings.

The film releases today.