Telugu actor Naresh gets married to Kannada actress Pavithra Lokesh

Telugu actor Naresh and Kannada Pavithra Lokesh has got married. The two recently wed in a traditional ceremony, and on Friday they posted a video of the event on social media. Along with it, hey wrote, "Seeking your blessings for a lifetime of peace & joy in this new journey of us."

Actor Pavithra mostly plays supporting roles in Kannada and Telugu movies. Reportedly, the duo met on the sets of the films they produced together and fell in love. This is Pavithra's third marriage and Naresh's fourth overall.