Rana Naidu actor Abhishek Bhalerao spills the beans about his experience with Venkatesh Daggubati 

Actor Abhishek Bhalerao best known for his work in Netflix's Chopsticks, Little Things, Masaba Masaba, Class of 83 among others is currently seen as Inspector Malvade in Netflix's show Rana Naidu. It is the Indian adaptation of the American series Ray Donovan, and is created by Karan Anshuman. The series stars Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati, Suchitra Pillai, Gaurav Chopra, and Surveen Chawla.

The actor is seen playing Inspector Malvade. On sharing about how he prepped for the role he says, "This character of a cop is way different than any cop characters I have played before and in the given context I had to tone down a bit, I was very well aware about my character’s job to establish more shades of the lead character involved in our scene."

He continues, "I had a few questions regarding the character like what had happened before my scene, what are we establishing in the scene using my character and what is going to happen ahead because of this scene. All this helped me sketch this character by connecting the dots, even director Karan Anshuman helped me a lot on the set. The challenging thing was to work alongside superstar Venkatesh Daggubati by not getting star struck and focus on the scene, but he was very understanding, he helped me a lot and I am forever grateful to him."

Describing his working experience with Venkatesh he states, "I only got a chance to work with Venkatesh Sir and he is so amazing at what he does. I was observing how he kept adding more nuances and mannerisms to his character so masterfully as we kept performing the scene and it just kept growing from there. It was more like an acting workshop where I was getting a chance to act with him and even get paid for the same."

Recalling one of his memorable incident from the set Abhishek tells, "So Venkatesh sir and I were standing face to face for our scene while there was very little space for the camera team to adjust camera in such a way that they don’t miss out my face and Vekantesh sir’s face. It was mind blowing to see him adjust the axis of camera without even having to take a look at the camera screen such is the vastness of his work experience and passion for filmmaking."