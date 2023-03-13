Shah Rukh Khan sends 'big hug' to team RRR, The Elephant Whisperers after Oscars 2023 win

The 95th edition of the Academy Awards will surely go down in Indian cinematic history. Nominated for three categories, India managed to bag two Oscars this year first for RRR's Naatu Naatu under Best Original Song and The Elephant Whisperers in the Best Documentary Short Subject.

Many Indian celebs took to their social media handles to congratulate the respective teams and one amongst them was Shah Rukh Khan.

The Pathaan actor sent love to the team RRR and The Elephant Whisperers and tweeted, "Big hug to @guneetm & @EarthSpectrum for Elephant Whisperers. And @mmkeeravaani #ChandraBose ji @ssrajamouli @AlwaysRamCharan @tarak9999 thank u for showing us all, the way to do it. Both Oscars truly inspirational!!"

Apart from Indian celebs, members from RRR and The Elephant Whisperers also shared posts online celebrating the big win.

TEW producer Guneet Monga tweeted, "To women who want to tell stories, the future of cinema is audacious, the future is here. This is for my beautiful, diverse country, India. My heart is full of love and excitement, most of it imbibed from everyone in India cheering for our win. So grateful to the visionary filmmaker @EarthSpectrum and to @netflix who gave us the biggest stage in the world. This is for my beautiful, diverse country, India. #Oscar."

RRR actor, Ram Charan, on the other hand, tweeted, "We have won!! We have won as Indian Cinema!! We won as a country!! The Oscar Award is coming home!"