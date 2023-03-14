Sara Ali Khan to play a specially-abled woman in her upcoming film 'Gaslight'

Director Pavan Kirpalani’s latest suspense thriller Gaslight just dropped its trailer and we cannot keep calm. Scheduled to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from March 31, the Sara Ali Khan, Chitrangda Singh and Vikrant Massey-starrer film's trailer launched on Tuesday unfolding an array of mysteries when Meesha (played by Sara Ali Khan) returns to her family's estate after 15 years.

Throughout the trailer, Sara can be seen enquiring about her dad, who no one believes is missing, and in search of answers, she begins to experience strange happenings around her palatial home. Another intriguing part of the film is Sara playing the role of a differently-abled woman, which is something her fans wanted to see after she gained much appreciation for her role in Atrangi Re, in which she took on the character of a mentally ill woman who hallucinates her father as her lover.

Speaking about the film, Sara Ali Khan, says, "Gaslight is a classic whodunit- set in an eerie yet beautiful palatial estate. It revolves around the character of Meesha who's trying to find the truth behind her father's absence. During her endeavour, she comes across a lot of strange and terrifying instances, and the story then becomes about how she navigates her way through this unknown terrain. It was challenging to get into this role both mentally and physically as she's a very layered and nuanced character."

As seen in the trailer, post her return, Meesha begins to question everyone and everything around her owing to her growing suspicions in the company of Rukmini (Chitrangda Singh) and Kapil (Vikrant Massey). Meesha tries to dive deep when she sees her father, who is not home, to uncover the truth as she feels her father is beckoning her to find him.

Elaborating on the same Vikrant Massey says, "It's been an incredible journey while shooting for Gaslight, the film is a murder mystery with the unravelling of truths of each character which makes it more interesting. Kapil is a complex character".

The plot unveils Meesha finding a dead corpse in a car, which goes missing and she suspects her dad has been murdered. Directed by Pavan Kirpalani, the film also stars Akshay Oberoi.