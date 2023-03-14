Supermodel Priyanka Karunakaran makes her acting debut in Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

Priyanka Karunakaran has been a renowned face in the Indian and International modelling circuit, having been a part of the annual Kingfisher Calendar and topline brand endorsements. Priyanka is now all set to make her debut as an actor in Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal starrer Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga.



Priyanka plays the role of a South Indian airhostess in the film and she shares how this role was destined for her. She says, "I am playing a South Indian airhostess in the film and in real life my mom has served as an Air hostess with Air India for 30 years of her life. When I got the script, it made me smile because the director wanted me to have a slight accent, and I am an airline child. I'm so used to seeing my mom get ready and go to work with her vanity case in hand. My mom was my reference point and it's quite poetic that it's her job what I essay on screen and I made my debut on the real airline runway. It felt like this part was written for me."

Directed by Ajay Singh, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is a romantic crime thriller, the story of a heist that turns into a hijack. The film is slated to release on Netflix this month. Talking about working with her co-stars Sunny Kaushal and Yami Gautam, Priyanka shared, "Yami is very sweet and my first scene in fact was with her. I do share most of my screen space with her in the film. Sunny is one of the nicest people I've known. I was very nervous when I had my first shot with the cast but he made me feel so comfortable. He has this light energy around him which is infectious."





Speaking about landing the role, Priyanka said, “I was unwell when I was called for an audition, down with Covid-19 which is why I could not go for the audition. It was quite heart-breaking cause I had jumped at the opportunity of playing a South Indian Air Hostess. Like I said I was destined for it, so a month after I got another call. It was a proper set up with quite a few rounds. I was shortlisted and then finalised after a look test”.

Speaking about her role, director Ajay Singh stated, “Priyanka is a very honest performer. She is a very hard-working individual and has a lot of attention to detail which is quite refreshing for a debutant. We had a fabulous time on the sets. This was a fairly nuanced role and she did justice to it”.



Priyanka has studied theatre and drama at the New York Film Academy post which she returned to India and entered the world of theatre and modelling. Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is produced by Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films.